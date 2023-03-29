OnePlus Nord 3 5G (CPH2493) Gets its First Official Certification

Oneplus nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone with model number CPH2493 has received its first certification today.

Singapore’s IMDA statutory board has approved this device and the moniker has also appeared on the certification.

Apart from the name, the equipment description field reads that it’s a mobile phone that will support 5G, LTE and 3G, WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC. No other information or specs apart from this appear in this certificate.

Oneplus nord 3 5G

While there have not been any rumors or spec leaks about the smartphone yet, we can make a calculated guess on the specs of the phone. The phone could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that has a max clock speed of 3.05 GHz. We can expect triple rear camera sensors, about 6.5 to 6.7-inch display of AMOLED type, and 120 Hz refresh rate.

While OnePlus Nord had a 4115 mAh battery capacity and Nord 2, Nord 2T had 4500 mAh capacity, Nord 3 5G will have a higher battery of 5000 mAh. Similarly, Nord and Nord 2 had a 6GB RAM variant as the base model but Nord 3, just like Nord 2T, could have a minimum of 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Release Date

We know that OnePlus Nord 3 5G is in the making and will make its debut during mid-2023 around the month of July. That’s when OnePlus Nord 2 was released last year and the successor Nord 3 can be expected around the same time as well. The first generation Nord was released in July 2020.

After launching its premium models OnePlus 11 and 11R, the company will now release OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds on April 4 at the ‘Larger than Life – A OnePlus Nord launch event‘. Nord CE 3 Lite is the successor to Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone which was released last year.

Featured Image: Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

