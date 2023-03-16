Xiaomi 13 Ultra (2304FPN6DC) and Xiaomi Pad 6 (23046RP50C) Fast Charging Specs Leaked

Xiaomi is working on the flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone and the device has been certified today on China’s CCC certification website.

The model number that has bagged the certification is Xiaomi 2304FPN6DC. This will support fast charging of up to 90W at 20VDC, 4.5A.

Along with this phone, another Xiaomi device, a tablet, has been certified and the model number is 23046RP50C. This device will support charging speeds of up to 67W at 20VDC, 3.25A. This is expected to be the next-gen tablet from the company and it will be the Xiaomi Pad 6.

Both these model numbers have the last digit ending in ‘C’ which indicates that these are for the Chinese market. But whether these devices will be launched in other markets is not sure yet. They may or may not be launched, but even if they do, the possibility of them being rebranded into other devices cannot be ruled out.

Rumored Specs

This flagship from Xiaomi is tipped to have a high 2k resolution AMOLED display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to be quite large at 6.9 inches The processor could be the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which should most probably be combined with 16GB DDR5 RAM and the UFS 4.1 storage will be 512GB. Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin will be the OS that this device will ship with.

Since Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a premium flagship, there could be as many as four camera sensors at the rear and the company may be looking to add three Sony IPX858 sensors at the rear and one 50MP IMX989 Sony sensor for the main camera. However, for the selfie camera, it could be a 32MP sensor. The expected battery capacity is 5500 mAh.

For confirmed specs, we’ll have to wait for more information from certifications that this smartphone will bag in the near future.