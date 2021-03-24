Oppo A74 5G (CPH2197) with Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and 6GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Oppo A74 5G smartphone with model number CPH2197 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The phone has appeared with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS and has moderate performance scores of 523 and 1758 for single and multi-cores. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G processor and its codename is ‘holi’. The Geekbench listing has this codename which in turn confirms the processor.

Snapdragon 480 is a 5G chipset that was released earlier this year in the month of January. The part number for this processor is SM4350. This 8nm processor has a clock speed of 1.8GHz. The maximum clock speed is up to 2.0 GHz. It supports Bluetooth connectivity 5.1, has Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. These bring improvements of more than 100% when compared to its predecessor. This processor has X51 5G model from Snapdragon which supports sub-6GHz and mmWave networks.

Oppo A74 5G has already bagged certifications from GCF and Indonesia’s TKDN and Sertifikasi websites. The moniker was confirmed by Thailand’s NBTC certification. Other specifications about this smartphone are yet to be found out. We might come to know about it in the near future from more certifications that will be bagged by the smartphone. The phone will also have a 4G variant and its model number is CPH2219.

The 4G variant of the Oppo A74 smartphone has 33W fast charging speed which is the first in an Oppo phone. This phone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset. The display size is expected to be 6.43 inches with an AMOLED FHD+ display and a punch-hole camera at the center. The phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery. This phone has been certified in Indonesia’s TKDN, Wi-Fi Alliance, Russia’s EEC and Singapore’s IMDA websites. Thailand’s NBTC certification confirmed the moniker of this smartphone.

Featured Image: Oppo A9 2020