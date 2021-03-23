OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G (PELM00) Geekbench Listing Reveals Dimensity 800U, Could be Rebranded Oppo A94/Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G with PELM00 model number has appeared in the database of Geekbench.

It will be the fourth Reno5 series phone for the Chinese market since the company has already launched Reno5 series phones such as Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro+ 5G, and Reno5 K in China. As the name suggests, the Reno5 Lite 5 could arrive as the cheapest smartphone in the lineup.

The OPPO PELM00 handset is powered by a MediaTek chipset, which is mentioned as MT6853V/TNZA. This model number suggests that the device is powered by the Dimensity 800U chipset. In comparison, the Reno5 K and Reno5 5G are equipped with Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 765G chipsets, respectively.

Coming back to the Geekbench listing, the OPPO PELM00 smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS. It scored 585 in the single-core test and 1706 in the multi-core test. Last month, the PELM00 smartphone was seen at TENAA with images and a few specs like a 6.43-inch punch-hole display and a 4,220mAh rated battery. Its 3C appearance revealed that it may ship with a 30W charger. Its dimensions were mentioned as 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8mm.

Also Read: Purported OPPO Reno5 Lite (PELM00) Spotted with Images and Specifications at TENAA

The Reno5 Lite will be a rebranded version of the OPPO A94 5G, which is also rebadged as the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G in India. The A94 5G / F19 Pro+ 5G has a 60Hz display, but the Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G will carry support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Reno5 Lite is expected to arrive with other specs like 48-megapixel quad-cameras, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 4,310mAh battery (typical value). OPPO is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone.