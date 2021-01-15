OPPO A94 (CPH2203) Spotted at IMDA Certification

The unannounced Oppo A94 smartphone with model number CPH2203 has bagged certification from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) authority of Singapore.

At the same time, another OPPO phone with model number CPH2205 has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) agency of the U.S. The similarity in CPH2203 and CPH2205 model numbers of both phones suggests they may belong to the same OPPO A94 phone.

The IMDA listing of the OPPO A94 has not revealed any information on its specifications. It seems that the phone does not support 5G connectivity.

The CPH2205 OPPO phone’s FCC certification has revealed that it measures 160.1 x 73.32mm. Its screen measures 159mm diagonally, which suggests that it could be fitted with a 6.2-inch display.

The schematic of the phone’s back panel that has appeared in FCC filings reveals that it has a big camera housing that could include three cameras and an LED flash. The unclear text that can be seen in the camera housing suggests that it could be equipped with a 48-megapixel lens as the primary shooter.

The phone was found to be running on Android 11 OS and ColorOS 11.1 UI. The FCC also mentions that the phone houses a battery that has a BLP835 model number. It is known through TUV certification that the phone could be packed with a 4,220mAh battery. The other specs of the smartphone are yet to be revealed. The handset was certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in December. As usual, the listing did not reveal any information about its specifications.

It is advisable to wait for further reports to know the exact identity of the CPH2205 phone. With FCC certification under the belt, the handset may launch soon in India. Hopefully, newer reports will reveal more information on the OPPO CPH2203 / CPH2205 phone.