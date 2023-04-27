Oppo A98 5G (CPH2529) with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8GB RAM Appears in Geekbench

Oppo A98 5G smartphone with model number CPH2529 has been benchmarked in Geekbench today.

Oppo A98 5G has scored 885 and 2034 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core scores. It’s powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC (codenamed ‘holi‘) and has 8GB RAM support. The phone comes with Android 13 OS.

Snapdragon 695 is a 6nm processor with Kryo 660 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU and guarantees robust performance that offers high-level photography and a seamless gaming experience. The same chipset has been used in several mid-range offerings like Moto G71 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Vivo Y78+ and Realme Q5.

Oppo A98 5G has bagged several certifications in the recent past from different countries. To start with, the model first appeared on China’s CQC website which confirms 67W support. It also appeared in TKDN (Indonesia), NBTC (Thailand), SIRIM (Malaysia) and TDRA certifications, which revealed the model number and moniker associated with it as Oppo A98 5G.

A few days ago, renders of the smartphone were released by Appuals. It also mentioned a few rumored specs of the upcoming phone. It will feature a 6.7-inch LCD display that has an FHD+ resolution of 1080×2400, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 391 pixels per inch density and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The ColorOS-based Android 13 will be pre-installed on the phone.

The phone will have a fingerprint sensor on the side and the battery capacity is expected to be 5000 mAh and USB-C port. Coming to the internal storage, there will be 256GB storage capacity coupled with 8GB RAM. The front camera sensor will be 32MP whereas the rear camera sensors will be 64MP and 2MP (depth) and 2MP (macro).

Oppo A98 5G is a rebranded version of Oppo A1 5G which was released in China last year.