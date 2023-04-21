OPPO Find N3 design revealed via schematic

OPPO Find N3 schematic has been leaked. The image has revealed the front and rear designs of the foldable phone.

Speculations are rife that the OnePlus V Fold launching in Q3 this year will be the same phone with OnePlus branding for the global market.

The alleged OPPO Find N3 schematic shows that its cover display has a centrally positioned punch-hole. The back panel of the device has a round-shaped camera module housing three cameras, which includes a periscope zoom lens, Hasselblad branding, and a microphone. An LED flash seems to be available at the top-left of the phone’s back.

The left edge seems to have an alert slider. It appears to have a volume rocker and a power key on the right side.

OPPO Find N3 specifications (rumored)

According to previous reports, the OPPO Find N3 (model number PHN110) is anticipated to have a foldable OLED display that measures 8 inches and boasts a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Although the size of the front display is not yet known, it is assumed to be around 6.5 inches.

It is speculated that the device will come equipped with a 20-megapixel cover display camera and a 32-megapixel OmniVision OV32C camera on the inner display. The back panel of the Find N3 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera using IMX581 technology, and an L07D1W22 periscope camera. Moreover, i

Under the hood, the Find N3 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It may come with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Additionally, the device is rumored to possess an enormous 4805mAh battery. There is no information on the fast charging capabilities of the OPPO Find N3.

Source