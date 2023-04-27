Gamescom 2023: Nintendo is a Surprise Addition, New Game Launches Expected

E3 2023 has been officially shut down but Nintendo at Gamescom 2023 comes as an exciting surprise for the entire gaming community.

Nearly anyone who loves games enjoys attending these events because of large firms making their presence felt.

Also Read: Microsoft Ready To Expand Call of Duty Player Base Through Nvidia and Nintendo

The absence of Microsoft and Sony at E3 2023 already made it replaceable after which it came as no surprise as the event was cancelled. Things aren’t as gloomy as they may sound because Nintendo is coming in person to an event that no one expected it to. For many years in the past, the brand did video live events at Electronic Entertainment Expo with a stall for their latest games. They didn’t make their announcements in person for a long time now but things are suddenly changing.

We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be exhibiting at #gamescom2023! Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ludCq12pwe — gamescom (@gamescom) April 26, 2023

Gamescom 2023 is scheduled to take place in the month of August for an entire week. The event starts on the 23rd of August and will be live till 27th of August in Cologne, Germany. It is easily one of the most prominent gaming expos of all time and major game developers ensure some of their upcoming titles are announced here. Even Nintendo will have some important games to be revealed here so that it gains maximum attention from the industry.

Also Read: Nintendo’s Own E3 Will be a Fan Event Heading to Seattle

E3 2012 was the last stage announcement they made but Nintendo at Gamescom 2023 will be the one in so many years, almost a decade before they make their presence felt. As they created a completely new platform to showcase their games, all other game companies like Ubisoft, EA even had their own live broadcasting done in the past.

With Nintendo at Gamescom 2023, it will be a fun and personalized experience because the event is completely open to the public. Anyone in Germany or those who plan to visit can enjoy being there with Pikimin 4 gameplay as well as other unannounced titles in the gaming expo.