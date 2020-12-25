OPPO CPH2205 and CPH2173 Approved by EEC; Realme RMX3201 Bags EEC and Wi-Fi Certifications

Two new phones with model numbers Oppo CPH2205 and Oppo CPH2173 have received approval from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Europe.

At the same time, a mysterious Realme RMX3201 smartphone has also bagged certifications from EEC as well as Wi-Fi Alliance authority.

Also Read: Realme RMX3171 and Vivo V2038 Models Certified in Indonesia

The EEC certification has only revealed the existence of the OPPO CPH2205 and CPH2173 phones. Since these phones have been spotted for the first time, there is no information available on their specifications.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking of OPPO phones, the OPPO CPH2145 and CPH2201 smartphones have been recently at the NCC and IMDA certification platforms. The CPH2145 has been identified as the OPPO Reno5 5G’s global edition, whereas the CPH2201 is believed to be the global version of the Reno5 Pro 5G. While the latter is available with Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset in China, it is speculated that its international variant will be equipped with Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The vanilla model is also expected to feature the same chipset.

Realme RMX3201

While the RMX3201’s EEC listing has not revealed anything, its Wi-Fi Alliance appearance has confirmed that it will support 2.4GHz and it will be loaded with Android 10 OS. The support for 2.4GHz is a giveaway that it could be a low budget phone.

Apart from the Realme RMX3201, there are a couple of other Realme phones that are waiting in the pipeline to go official. There are two 5G-ready RMX3092 and RMX3093 phones approved by TENAA and 3C regulatory bodies in China. The RMX3061 that was approved by NBTC and other certification platforms will be debuting as Realme C20. The RMX3063 could be a variant of C20.

Also Read: OPPO PEHM00/PEHT00 and Realme RMX3092 Bag 3C Approvals

Recently, the RMX3171 phone was approved by India’s BIS authority. Some of the aforementioned phones could be Narzo 30 series and Realme 8 series smartphones.

Featured Image: Oppo A72 5G