OPPO CPH2247, POCO M2103K19PY, and Huawei CHW-LX1 Bag EEC Certification

Three new devices such as OPPO CPH2247, POCO M2103K19PY, and Huawei CHW-LX1 have received approval from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Europe.

The EEC certifications suggest that these handsets may go official in the coming weeks.

The OPPO CPH2247, POCO M2103K19PY, and Huawei CHW-LX1 model numbers have been spotted for the first time. Hence, there is no information available on their identities. Hopefully, upcoming reports will reveal more information about these handsets.

In related news, OPPO is expected to announce the OPPO Find X3 series of smartphones in global markets in the coming month. The lineup is expected to include at least four devices such as OPPO Find X3, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite. These handsets are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870, Snapdragon 888, Dimensity 1000+ 5G, and Snapdragon 765G chipsets.

POCO is said to prepping to launch the POCO X3 Pro handset in India by the first or second week of the coming month. The specifications of the smartphone are under wraps. However, vague reports have suggested that it could be fueled by the Snapdragon 855 or 855+ SoC and it may flaunt a 48-megapixel quad-camera system.

Huawei is scheduled to announce the Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone on Feb. 22. Unlike the predecessor foldable smartphones from Huawei, the Mate X2 is expected to flaunt an in-folding design. The Kirin 9000 chipset is said to fuel the device.

Rumors have it that Huawei may launch the Huawei P50 series of smartphones by the end of March. The lineup is expected to include handsets like the Huawei P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro Plus. The Kirin 9000 / 9000E powered models are expect4ed to deliver a stellar photography experience.