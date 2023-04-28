OPPO CPH2531, CPH2565, Realme RMX3830 approved by TKDN authority

OPPO CPH2531 and CPH2565 models have been approved by Indonesia’s TKDN authority. Apart from these smartphones, the Indonesian certification platform has also approved the Realme RMX3830 and the OnePlus Nord 3 (CPH2493).

Here is everything that is known about these upcoming smartphones.

OPPO CPH2531 and CPH2565

OPPO CPH2531 OPPO CPH2565

The CPH2531 and CPH2565 have been previously approved by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The CPH2531 has also been certified by the BIS authority in India. As can be seen in the above screenshots, both CPH2531 and CPH2565 have also been certified by the TKDN regulatory body of Indonesia.

Unfortunately, there is no information on the specifications of these smartphones. However, the TKDN listing reveals that there is no support for 5G on the CPH2565, whereas the CPH2531 will support 5G bands, such as n1, n3, n5, n8, and n40.

Realme RMX3830

The Realme RMX3830, which has also bagged TKDN certification, is an unknown device. However, it is speculated that it could be a Realme 11 series phone. The device lacks support for 5G connectivity. It is advisable to wait for further reports to know the identities of these smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G (CPH2493)

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3, which has the CPH2493 model number, has also been approved in Indonesia. It supports the same 5G bands as the CPH2531 handset mentioned above. The Nord 3 has also received multiple certifications in recent weeks, which indicates that it may debut soon.

In related news, OPPO is reportedly working on the OPPO F23 Pro 5G for the Indian market. As per a report by 91mobiles, the device will arrive with a 6.72-inch display, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 64-megapixel triple camera unit, which includes a 40x microscope camera.