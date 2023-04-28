Realme 11 Pro+ 5G (RMX3740) with Dimensity 1080 SoC and 12GB RAM Appears in Geekbench

Upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone with model number RMX3740 has appeared in the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The listing of Realme 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone confirms that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC that has two cores clocking at 2.6 GHz and six cores at 2.0 GHz. The same chipset has already been found in phones like Galaxy A34, Realme 10 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Also Read: OPPO CPH2531, CPH2565, Realme RMX3830 approved by TKDN authority

The phone has scored 838 and 2302 as single and multi-core scores in Geekbench and it will ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. It has 12 GB RAM present in the device.

Realme 11 Pro series phones will be released on May 10 in China. There are two phones in this series namely Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G. Both phones in this series will have a curved AMOLED display.

Realme 11 Pro Series Specs

A few key specs of Realme 11 Pro+ have already been confirmed by Realme and the company has also released the image of the design of the phone. The screen of Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will have 61-degree curve and will have a punch-hole cut at the top center of the screen to hold the selfie camera. The phone will have a very narrow chin of 2.33mm and the display will support 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming feature.

Also Read: Oppo A98 5G (CPH2529) with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8GB RAM Appears in Geekbench

Realme 11 Pro with model number RMX3770 and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G with model number RMX3740 have already bagged in China’s TENAA certification. The listing of the phones also confirmed several key specs of the phone.

Realme 11 Pro + will weigh 183 grams and will share the same dimensions as that of Realme 11 Pro. The display will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the phone will support up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage capacity. There’s 2340 mAh dual cell battery, which could probably translate into 4500 mAh total battery capacity. It will have 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup with 200MP + 8MP and 2MP sensors.