Minecraft Receives an Upgraded Version of SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

Minecraft players, who have been fans of the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC, should be happy with the arrival of an upgraded version of the DLC.

With Minecraft getting an updated version of SpongeBob SquarePants DLC, fans of the game have something to feel cheerful about. Minecraft is one game that gives players countless possibilities to explore. Apart from that, its easy accessibility has contributed greatly towards it becoming one of the most commercially successful properties in the gaming space.

Also Read: Minecraft Legends vs Minecraft: What Differentiates One From Another?

The massive popularity enjoyed by Minecraft has also led Mojang to put together a bunch of interesting crossovers and collaborate with major brands. Initially, Mojang mostly released skin packs. However, after a while, the gaming publisher started working towards creating unique and immersive experiences for the players.

The SpongeBob SquarePants DLC, undoubtedly, has been one of the best offerings to the fans by the publisher. This DLC gives players the opportunity to visit Bikini Bottom and get themselves involved in a wide range of fun activities that are based on some of the show’s most memorable moments. The new update which has been offered for free will ensure that players continue to enjoy these privileges and get to do a bunch of other interesting things as well.

Also Read: Minecraft Bug Makes It Easier To Obtain Rare Achievement

The updated version of SpongeBob SquarePants DLC introduces players to new quests, a free Patrick Star t-shirt designed for the character creator and fast vehicles. When you opt to participate in the new quests, you will have to lend a helping hand to Pearl while delivering pizzas to various locations in Bikini Bottom.

You will also have to support Flying Dutchman while retrieving some treasure. You shall also get the opportunity to participate in thrilling races and put together a large collection of vehicles. Despite being a free update, it clearly offers a lot to the players.