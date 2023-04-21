Call of Duty: Warzone 2 New Update and Upset Fans – Here’s Why!

While the arrival of a new update in a game proves to be good news for fans, the recently rolled out Call of Duty: Warzone 2 hasn’t been able to impress players!

Recently, the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched a brand new update that was designed to fix some of the bugs and make certain adjustments to both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Season 3 was launched just a couple of days ago and this resulted in both the games receiving new content. While the launch of a new season made players happy, they were also upset it the presence of certain issues with it.

After Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season 3 got launched on April 12, players have been consistently working towards unlock all the fresh content that has arrived as a part of the new update. Apart from interesting challenges and cosmetic items, the new season also marked the arrival of new weapons, game modes, operators and features. While there is some visible issue with the update, players can seek solace with the fact that the developers are diligently working towards resolving the issue.

Some of the changes made to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 playlist have also left the fans upset. The standard Duos mode is no longer a part of the battle royale. The game gets updated frequently and modes keep getting introduced and removed from the game. This is something most players are aware of and have made peace with. However, there are certain modes that players wish for the developers to retain in the game forever. The Duos mode is one such mode.

Till now, the developers haven’t offered any explanation on why the Duos mode has been removed. What one is sure about is the fact that a large number of players are not too happy about it. Given the kind of attachment players have with this mode, it would be interesting to see whether it is brought back to the game in the near future.