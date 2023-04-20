Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Trial Offers 10 Maps and One Week’s Time

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer trial, especially when the one that runs for an entire week throughout the weekend is a dream come true for people with friends.

You can simply invite them all over, download it without spending anything and start playing your competitive shooter in 10 different maps.

With quite a considerable time since its release, the game developers at Activision want more players to get a taste of what their game offers. Unless you spend close to $70 for the base game and maybe more for the add-ons, it is impossible to try out a AAA shooter in this gaming generation. Most gamers from the past are skeptical about spending so much, be it a single-player shooter or a multiplayer title like Call of Duty.

Battlefield 2043 is on its own grounds these days as the developers have made the game far more playable with lots of new maps, modes and quite destructive changes to the maps which bring in more players regularly. COD plays an entirely different game and Modern Warfare 2 further intensifies the competition.

Plenty of Maps and Modes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer trial offers multiple modes to choose from. Gunfight is now available in 2V2 and it will be completely random weapons to use every time. There will be six different multiplayer maps, a total of 10 maps including Gunfight as well as a Battle map. Players who spend the majority of their time in Battle Royale Warzone can also give this a try without spending money.

The map list is quite large, but you get Shipment, a fan favorite along with Farm 18, Dome and Himmelmat Expo among many others. The popular 6V6 modes feature plenty of game types including kill confirmed, domination, one in the chamber and team deathmatch among others.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer trial is now available for download. You should probably give it a try right away and see how good it is before deciding to invest your cash in it.