OPPO PCLM50 Visits Geekbench; Could be Reno3 with Snapdragon 765G

The upcoming OPPO PCLM50 has appeared on Geekbench today, a few hours after it appeared on the database of China’s TENAA.

The TENAA listing suggests that it could be a new processor version of the Reno3 that debuted in December in China. The Geekbench appearance reveals that it could be driven by the Snapdragon 765G processor.

The Geekbench 5 listing of OPPO PCLM50 reveals that it is fueled by a processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The handset is loaded with Android 10 OS. The smartphone scored 625 in the single-core test. It reached a score of 1949 in the multi-core test.

Specs Revealed from TENAA

The TENAA listing of the OPPO PCLM50 reveals that it has a processor that clocks at 2.4GHz. The Geekbench and TENAA appearances reveal that the phone has a 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz octa-core processor. These specs match with the Snapdragon 765G that fuels the more advanced OPPO Reno3 Pro, Redmi K30 5G and Realme X50 5G.

The other specs including the dimensions of the OPPO PCLM50 are identical with Reno3. This indicates that there could be a new variant of Reno3 powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor.

OPPO PCLM50 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that produces full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is backed by a 3,935mAh battery. The 3C appearance of the phone had revealed it could be arriving with a 30W fast charger.

The 2.4GHz CPU of the PCLM50 is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The phone is likely to land in China in 128 GB and 256 GB storage. It will lack support for microSD card. The phone will be loaded with Android 10 OS. It has a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear cameras and a frontal shooter of 32-megapixel.

In comparison, the Reno3 has Dimensity 1000L processor and a primary lens of 64-megapixel. The handset measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm and weighs 180 grams. White, black and yellow are the color editions of the smartphone.