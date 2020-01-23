Oppo CPH2035 with MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 10 Appears in Geekbench

An Oppo smartphone with model number CPH2035 has appeared in the Geekbench benchmarking platform today revealing its processor and other details.

The Geekbench listing confirms the processor as MediaTek Helio P90 which is denoted by the processor name MT6779V/CV. The clock speed of the processor is 2.00 GHz. The phone will have 8GB RAM and the phone will ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. The single-core score is 399 and multi-core score is 1496.

As usual, no other details apart from this has been found from the Geekbench listing. The same model number has already bagged certifications from India’s BIS agency and Indonesia’s TKDN website. This confirms that the phone is heading towards Asian countries.

Upcoming Oppo phones

Oppo CPH2015 is an upcoming with the moniker Oppo A31 and it has already obtained approvals from various countries including Singapore, Russia, US, Indonesia and India. The same phone is expected to be released with the name Oppo Reno S in certain regions including Indonesia. Whether Oppo CPH2035 is a variant of Oppo A31 has been to be seen but it’s unlikely.

Other than this, we have several other Oppo smartphones in the making and we already know their model numbers. CPH2009 was spotted in Russia’s EEC certification website with no specs revealed. CPH2021 appeared in Geekbench and so did CPH2001. Both share the same specifications according to the Geekbench listing and they will be Android Pie powered phones with 8GB RAM and Helio P70 chipset.

We also know about the existence of CPH2023 and CPH2025 as they have been approved in Russia and Indonesia. The last ones are CPH2043 found certified again in both Russia and Indonesia and CPH2063 which was approved for release in India.

Looks like Oppo will be flooding with several phones in 2020. Hopefully, most of these phones will be made official in the first half of this year.