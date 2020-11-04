OPPO PEGM00 / PEGT00 Key Specifications Leaked at TENAA

A forthcoming OPPO phone with model number PEGM00 / PEGT00 has been approved by the TENAA telecom authority of China.

The PEGM00 / PEGT00’s full specifications are not yet listed at TENAA. The listings only show the dimensions, display size, and rated battery capacity of the smartphone.

The PEGM00 / PEGT00 is a 5G-capable OPPO smartphone. The model number has been spotted for the first time. Also, it is yet to receive certification from the 3C regulatory body of China. Hence, there is no information available on its identity.

The OPPO PEGM00 / PEGT00 smartphone has 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm dimensions. The device is equipped with a 6.43-inch screen. There is no information available on whether it features an LCD or OLED panel. Since no images are available yet at TENAA, it is unclear whether it sports a punch-hole screen or some other kind of display.

The device is equipped with a dual-part battery. The rated size of its one of its batteries is 2,100mAh. The phone is likely to come with fast charging support. However, the exact charging capabilities of the phone.

In related news, OPPO announced the OPPO K7x 5G smartphone in China. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ resolution display with a punch-hole design. The LCD screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz refresh rate. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The K7x is powered by the Dimensity 720 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 128 GB and a microSD card slot. It has a selfie camera of 16-megapixel and a quad-camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. It carries support for 30W fast charging for its 5,000mAh battery.