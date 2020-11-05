4 Amazing Things About the Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack to Know

The Sims 4 should be a subscription model at this point because purchasing so many expansion packs for $40 doesn’t seem like an easy task for most players.

It continues to be so but the Snowy Escape is yet another amazing expansion pack that you could enjoy which has these four amazing things.

Before the pack got released, we couldn’t really deduce much except for the trailer released by Maxis. The gameplay livestream which went live recently gave us a much deeper look into the world of snowy escape which lets us know there is more to it. It is not just about going on a vacation or sliding down the snow but building a whole new ecosystem in a completely new culture.

Building on the Mountain

The entire expansion pack in the Sims 4 is based on the Mt. Komoredi in Japan. It includes a large interactive map using which you can find all the places available for rent. The homes located there and public community lots for the entire family to unwind can also be found using this map. The Onsen Bathhouse is one such spot which many would love and it is located in Ukimatsu.

A Dedicated Mode for Creative People

By making good use of the build mode, you can easily create multiple floors in a building and inset areas. It allows the creative ones who love to expand the world and the best part is that there are over 150 items. With so many props and elements provided, it is literally the simplest or the most complex choice based on the player to build and add whatever they like to see in their place of living.

Lots of Outdoor Activities

Players will no longer be confined to buildings in the Snowy Escape expansion pack. Instead, they can enjoy excellent ways to game and also experience extreme ways to die. Just make sure to have your save file ready because mountain climbing or skiing is easy but not all adventure sports guarantee your avatar would go back home safe and sound.

New Festivals

Be it the Children’s Festival or the Festival of Snow, there are so many great festivals to enjoy along with a large collection of meals to consume. When so many things are put together in the amazing world of the Sims 4, it wouldn’t be surprising to see people spend more to buy this expansion pack right on launch date.