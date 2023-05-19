OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ camera samples released

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ will be announced on March 24 in China. Alongside it, the company will also unveil the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro.

OnePlus founder and OPPO Chief Product Officer Liu Zuoho has released the camera samples of the Reno 10 Pro+.

According to reports, the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ will come equipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support. The main snapper will be the Sony IMX890 camera sensor, which was also available on the Reno 9 Pro models. Here is a look at the camera samples on the device.

According to reports, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens will be present alongside the main camera. On the front, the Reno 10 Pro+ will have a 32MP IMX709 selfie camera.

Rumors are rife that the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The device is expected to arrive in two options, such as 16GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. It will come preloaded with ColorOS 13-based Android 13.

The OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ is said to house a 4,700mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging. It is unlikely to support wireless charging. On the front, it will have a curved-edge AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole at the top-centre position. It will be a 6.74-inch display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will arrive in three colors, such as black, gold, and purple.

Rumors are rife that the OPPO Reno 10 series will also be released on the global market in June or July.

