Purported OPPO Reno5 Lite (PELM00) Spotted with Images and Specifications at TENAA

An OPPO phone with a PELM00 model number was spotted at the 3C certification platform at the end of December 2020. It is speculated that this device could be heading to the Chinese market as the Oppo Reno5 Lite.

The device has now received certification from the TENAA telecom authority of China. The listing has revealed a few more information on its specifications along with its images.

The TENAA listing of the alleged OPPO Reno5 Lite smartphone reveals that the device measures 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8mm. The 5G-ready phone is fitted with a 6.43-inch display. The absence of a side-facing / rear-mounted fingerprint scanner suggests that it could be sporting an AMOLED display screen with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The display design is not clearly visible in the image that has appeared at TENAA. Probably, the phone features a waterdrop notch.

The OPPO PELM00 smartphone will boot to Android 11 OS and the latest version of ColorOS UI. The device is equipped with a 4,220mAh rated battery. The 3C certification platform revealed that the device could be coming with a 30W fast charger.

The rear side of the OPPO Reno5 Lite (PELM00) phone has a rectangle-shaped camera module. Again, the camera module is not clearly visible in the image. Hence, it is unclear whether the phone has a triple camera or quad camera setup. With TENAA certification under the belt, it appears that the OPPO PELM00 phone may not take too long for the phone to go official in China.

In related news, OPPO has recently launched the OPPO A55 5G phone in China. It went official as the first-ever phone powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset. The handset is equipped with other specs like a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 13MP triple cameras, 8MP front camera, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.