Vivo iQOO Z3 (V2073A) Shows up in Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 8GB RAM

The upcoming Vivo iQOO Z3 smartphone with model number Vivo V2073A has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The listing has confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset as indicated by the codename ‘lito’ and the phone will have 8GB RAM capacity. The device will ship with Android 11 Operating system. The scores in the Geekbench listing are 688 and 1988 respectively for single and multi-cores.

The phone has been officially teased by the company via the official Weibo account of iQOO. An image was shared which only contained the text ‘little price of speed’. It can be confirmed that the phone would be Vivo iQOO Z3 based on the striped ‘Z’ lines as seen in the poster.

Vivo V2073A was already spotted a couple of days ago on the Google Play Console website. This listing too confirmed that the phone will have Snapdragon 765G SoC. There will also be a 6GB RAM variant of the phone and the display will be of FHD+ type with a resolution of 1080×2408 pixels.

The phone is expected to come with 55W fast charging, a punch-hole display at the center, UFS 2.2 storage, battery capacity of 4500 mAh and a 48MP Sony primary camera sensor. The expected release date of the phone is March 25.

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Neo5 smartphone a few days ago and has a few other phones lined up as well. The list includes iQOO 7 Neo, iQOO Z3x and iQOO U3x. While iQOO 7 Neo, Z3 and Z3x are expected to have the same battery of 4500 mAh capacity, iQOO U3x is expected to have a 5000 mAh battery. iQOO 9 is also in the making and is expected to come with a bigger dual-cell battery and a charging speed of 120W.