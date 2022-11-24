Overwatch 2 Gets Ready To Reveal Gameplay Trailer

Overwatch 2 will soon reveal the gameplay trailer for Ramattra, which happens to be the name of the new tank hero scheduled to be introduced in the game.

The gameplay trailer will offer a glimpse of how the alternate forms and abilities of the hero will be represented in Overwatch 2.

On the concept level, the abilities and features of Ramattra sound very exciting. However, some of these ideas would be a little difficult for Overwatch 2 players to visualize. Based on the information that has been shared so far, Ramattra will have a variety of forms and each of these forms will have a distinctive ability. These factors, the developing team hopes, will result in the creation of new team compositions and play styles. Fans might need to analyze these abilities for some time before developing a strategy on how the new character should be driven around.

November 26 has been set as the date for the launch of the Ramattra gameplay trailer. The video will premiere on the official channel of PlayOverwatch at 1 PM ET. While not much is known about the trailer, it is expected to have similarities with the kind of gameplay trailers Junker Queen and Kiriko have put together in the past. The trailer should offer one a good glimpse of the abilities of Ramattra.

Ramattra's gameplay trailer drops November 26.

The Ramattra gameplay reveal will feature a brief showcase for the second season of Overwatch 2 later in the day. Overwatch 2 is expected to share important developer updates pertaining to the origin of Ramattra on November 27 by showcasing a 5-part series. There will be another gameplay reveal on November 29 that will revolve around Overwatch 2’s second season and the content it will feature. Fans should look forward to getting some relevant information about the much-discussed Winter Wonderland event.