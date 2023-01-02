Payday 3 Teaser Reveals Release Plans, Logo And Other Details

Recently, a teaser trailer dropped on the official YouTube channel of Overkill Software that offered a glimpse of the logo for Payday 3.

While the teaser trailer revealed the logo, fans were also quite excited with the Steam store for Payday 3 being made accessible for gamers to be wishlisted. The teaser trailer has also confirmed that the game will be released sometime in 2023.

The Payday trilogy was launched in the year 2011 with Payday: The Heist. While the game received mixed reviews, it did emerge to be successful in the long run. Payday 2 turned out to be an even bigger success and paved the way for more games to be launched in the series. In the Payday series, players get to wear masks of heist crew members like Houston, Dallas, Wolf, Chains, and Hoxton.

The Payday games are characterized by robberies and several other violent criminal activities. Players are expected to collaborate with each other to pull off heists in different areas. From basic bank heists to Casino invasions, there is a lot that you get to explore in the series. DLCs being introduced regularly has been one of the major driving factors behind the success of this gaming series.

Payday 3 was announced way back in 2016 and it got considerably delayed. The arrival of the aforementioned teaser trailer has left fans, who had been waiting for the game for years, quite excited. The teaser trailer had been titled ‘A New Criminal Dawn’ and features the official logo for the game. The logo can be best described as a monochrome design that looks simple and elegant. It is quite different from the logo of the earlier games in the series.

The teaser trailer also offers a glimpse of New York City as designed for the game. We get to see the Brooklyn Bridge and a few other elements that one associates only with New York. Since the teaser trailer declares that ‘this is the year of Payday 3’, one gets to know that the game will be getting a formal launch this year.

Though the publisher has not shared a specific release date, fans are relieved about the fact that the game won’t be delayed any further. The game is set in modern-day New York and that’s one of the things that has made fans feel very excited. There is also a good possibility of concepts like mass surveillance and cryptocurrency being introduced to the series with Payday 3.