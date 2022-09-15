Players Can Soon Download The Sims 4 For Free

In September 2014, The Sims 4 was launched officially amidst much fanfare.

Since then, the game has become more and more popular with time. The developer has ensured that the game receives content packs at regular intervals. This, in fact, has been one of the driving factors behind the success of this game. High School Years, the last Expansion Pack for The Sims 4, was launched just a couple of months back.

Also Read: Sims 4 Player Brings Attention To Inflation In The Game Using Toilet Paper Holder

The fourth installment in The Sims franchise has been played by more than 30 million players across the world and that serves as a testimony to its acceptance and popularity worldwide. Though a handful of glitches and bugs were found in the game early on, the developing team managed to resolve the issues and worked towards ensuring the players do not face any difficulty while trying it out.

Now, Electronic Arts is taking an important step that should help in expanding the player base for the game considerably. On October 18, 2022, The Sims 4 will be available to everybody for free. The players will get the opportunity to download The Sims 4 base game on all the available platforms without paying anything.

Also Read: Sims 4 Glitch Results In Toddler’s Head Being Turned Into a Mailbox

Around the same time, a special edition video stream will be released. This particular video stream will serve as a showcase for the content that will be added to The Sims 4 in the near future. Those who have access to The Sims 4 will get the upcoming Desert Luxe pack at zero cost as a part of a promotion campaign that will be conducted from September 14 to October 17.

Though the base game has a lot to offer to newer players, a large number of fans have stated that this particular move by the gaming publisher is a well-planned strategy to get more people to play the game. Electronic Arts seems to be making a lot of efforts to boost sales on the various expansion packs that have been rolled out for The Sims 4. Those who play the base game would definitely get interested in checking out the full-fledged version of the game.