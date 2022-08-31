Sims 4 Player Brings Attention To Inflation In The Game Using Toilet Paper Holder

Recently, a Sims 4 player brought one’s attention to the inflation in the game using the prices of toilet paper holder as a metric.

The player took to the microblogging site Twitter to make this comparison. The pricing of The Sims 4 and its DLC is much higher in real life in comparison to the earlier games in the series. Now, it seems the in-game objects have also become quite expensive. Though there is not enough clarity on how the economic structure in the Sims universe works, one can see that Sims are spending a lot more Simoleons to just hang their toilet paper.

The Sims series, among other series, has been known for its visual design. A lot of players try out this game for the first time because of this factor. Sims players, who are truly invested in the design aspect of the game, pay a lot of attention to detail and ensure that every single element is represented in the most authentic manner.

In The Sims 4, a large number of the smaller elements or items contribute towards enhancing the aesthetic value of the game but do not serve any other purpose. There is no other way in which you can put them to use. Simoleons are the currency used in the Sims universe and to procure each and every in-game item, you have to spend them. While most of the items in the game cost a lot of money, the furniture pieces, in particular, are known to be very expensive.

Sim Matically, a Sims 4 player who also happens to be a popular content creator, compared the pricing of the items in The Sims 3 and The Sims 4 by drawing a comparison between the prices of a toilet paper holder in the two games.

the inflation has hit the sims too… pic.twitter.com/Cpn74F13OS — SimMattically (@SimMattically) August 26, 2022

Since toilet roll holders are used frequently in the game, the player thought of using them to show how The Sims 4 is suffering from inflation. What is worth noticing is the fact that prices for different items have gone up, but there has not been any growth in Sim salaries.