PlayStation Now Has One GTA Game Less In Its Roster Now

Sony follows a certain strategy while releasing new games on the PlayStation Now subscription service.

It makes an announcement about the fact that new games will be added to the service but does not spill the beans on when gamers can expect the games to be live on the platform. Sony does provide gamers with a heads-up if a particular game is going to be available on the subscription service only for a short period of time.

From May 3, subscribers of PlayStation Now will not get the opportunity to play Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition. This particular game happens to be a standalone version of the Vice City that has been remastered recently. Those who have enjoyed playing the game must have been quite disappointed to see it being removed from the subscription service.

Till now, PlayStation has served as a platform for two games from the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Towards the end of last year, it included Grand Theft Auto 3: The Definitive Edition to its roster. However, it was soon replaced by Vice City. A lot of players had hoped for San Andreas to arrive on the platform but that did not happen.

One of the probable reasons cited by fans for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition leaving the subscription service is being available on Xbox Game Pass. However, recent reports have indicated that there is a strong chance of the game exiting the subscription service.

As far as San Andreas is concerned, there is a possibility of it arriving on PlayStation Now after leaving Game Pass. No official confirmation, however, has been sent across on that front. It must be remembered that PlayStation Now will cease to exist by next month. The subscription service will join forces with PlayStation Plus for the formation of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.