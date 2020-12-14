PS5 Leak: Sony Spills Beans on The Elder Scrolls 6 Release

Microsoft purchasing Bethesda made a huge dent in the gaming industry.

The majority of firms including Sony was not sure if the Elder Scrolls 6 would ever get launched on their PlayStation 5 console. The same situation prevails for lots of other games like Doom, Fallout among others.

While Microsoft clarified that they have no reason to keep things exclusive to their own platforms which includes Xbox and gaming PCs, Sony seemed to have spilled the beans on the launch of this anticipated game. The Elder Scrolls 6 easily falls in the cream of other titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. Millions of gamers would want to play it on day one but the big question was whether PlayStations fans would be able to play it.

After all, these are many titles like Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4 which are exclusive to Microsoft platforms. They did purchase Minecraft which continues to exist on all platforms right now but it was unclear whether they would allow Bethesda Works to do the same. The leak comes from a press release by Sony in which they have accidentally or possibly as an Easter Egg revealed that they have mentioned TES6 which was a pleasant surprise for everyone.

The Game Awards Leak

Sony holds their own Game Awards which lists all their games and the poll is underway for their award show. However, they did something that might make PS fans happy. Under the category ‘Most Anticipated’, they have listed a couple of games including Resident Evil 8, Gran Turismo 7 and also The Elder Scrolls 6 which is now indirectly confirmed to be coming to the PlayStation 5 console.

The game is under development which is something we can confirm through a series of information revealed by the game developer and fans. Besides, such a huge franchise as this one often takes years before it is officially revealed to the crowd. Similar to other AAA titles as well as the hype surrounding Skyrim which TES6 has to cope up with, Bethesda might take more years before they are willing to reveal the game’s release date.

Microsoft may opt for a timed exclusive like two years because PlayStation 5 is doing the same for some titles. It makes gamers buy the console than waiting so long to play a title but at the end of the day, the Elder Scrolls 6 will eventually be made available on all platforms. For Xbox gamers, the best part is that the game will be available to download on Day One using the Xbox subscription service.