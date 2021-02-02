Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (SM-A5260) Key Specifications Leaked Through TENAA Certification

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G’s Chinese variant with SM-A5260 model number was seen at the databases of China’s TENAA and 3C authorities last month.

While the 3C listing revealed that it could be coming with a 15W charger, the TENAA appearance did not reveal any information on its specifications. However, the TENAA listing of the phone is now updated with a few of its specs.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G’s TENAA images match with the recently leaked renders by tipster Evan Blass. The phone can be seen sporting an Infinity-O display on the front and it has a quad-camera setup on its rear.

The listing reveals that the Galaxy A52 5G measures 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm. The smartphone has a 6.46-inch AMOLED display, and it boots to Android 11 OS. The screen is said to be embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh rated battery. The other specs of the phone are under wraps.

Back in November, the Galaxy A52 5G was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and 6 GB of RAM. The device is expected to come loaded with One UI 3.0 based Android 11 OS. The rear camera setup of the phone is expected to feature a main camera of 64-megapixel.

The Galaxy A52 5G will be available in colors like Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. In Europe, the Galaxy A52 5G’s two variants such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage are likely to carry 459 euros and 509 euros price tags, respectively. While Samsung is silent on the existence of the Galaxy A52 5G, it is expected to announce the smartphone in the next few days.