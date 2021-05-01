Vivo X60t Pro (V2120A) 5G Bags 3C Certification in China

The upcoming Vivo X60t Pro with model number V2120A has received 3C certification in China.

It will be the fourth X-series phone from the brand after the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60t for the home market. With 3C certification in tow, this handset is likely to debut in the home market either this month or in June.

The Vivo V2120A’s 3C certification has revealed that it is a 5G-enabled smartphone. The device is expected to arrive with support for 33W fast charging. The Indian IMEI database listing of the V2120A has revealed that it will be arriving in the market Vivo X60t Pro. While it is expected to debut in China, it is unclear whether it will be made available in India.

There is no information available on the specifications of the X60t Pro. The X60t was powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset, whereas the Chinese editions of the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro, which debuted in December last year featured the Exynos 1080 chipset. The global version of X60 and X60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The most powerful model in the X60 series is the Vivo X60 Pro+, which is powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

Since the X60t Pro is expected to be positioned higher than the Vivo X60t, it is likely to arrive with Dimensity 1200 chipset. Hopefully, it will soon appear with full specifications on the TENAA certification platform.

The Vivo X60t Pro is likely to arrive with a 6.56-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a gimbal-OIS assisted 48-megapixel quad-camera system. It could be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB, and around 4,200mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support.

Featured Image: Vivo X60 Pro+