Realme C53 4G (RMX3760) Appears on Geekbench with Unisoc UMS9230 SoC and 6GB RAM

Upcoming Realme C53 smartphone has appeared on the benchmarking site Geekbench, revealing its specs and processor details.

Realme C53, with model number RMX3760, will have the Unisoc UMS9230 chipset powering it. It comes with Android 13 OS and 6GB RAM. The single-core and multi-core geekbench scores of Realme C53 are 407 and 1473 respectively.

Unisoc UMS9230 is an octa-core processor with six Cortex-A55 cores clocking at 1.8 GHz and two Cortex-A75 cores clocking at 1.8 GHz too. It’s most likely to be the 4G Unisoc Tiger T612 processor which was released during the first quarter of 2022. Some of the other Realme phones that were released with Unisoc chipsets are Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Narzo 50i Prime, Realme C30, C31 and C33 (2023).

Realme RMX3760 has already appeared in multiple certification websites like Indonesia’s TKDN, India’s BIS, Thailand’s NBTC, Malaysia’s SIRIM and TDRA website as well, with the moniker appearing in the latter three sites. This confirms that the phone will be available in multiple South-east Asian markets.

Realme is getting ready to launch its new C-series phone in several markets. The next offering in the C-series is the Realme C53, which is a budget phone. Realme had already launched Realme C55 a few weeks ago and this is a successor but will have lower specs than C55.

Realme C53 Renders and Specs Revealed

Design renders of the phone were leaked recently along with some key specs. Realme C53 is most probably the tweaked version of the Realme Narzo N53 device that was recently launched. Its bezels are slightly thick and the phone will have a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display.

There is a dual-sensor rear camera with an LED flash and the phone has a waterdrop-type notch display. 50MP and 0.3MP sensors can be found on the back whereas at the front, there’s a 5MP sensor for selfies. It will have 5000 mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

Featured Image: Realme C53 render by Sudhanshu