Mysterious Xiaomi 23054RA19C Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 8200 SoC and 12GB RAM

A new phone with model number Xiaomi 23054RA19C has shown up on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The processor that powers this phone is MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and it is evident with the clock speeds of 2.0 GHz for four cores, 3.0 GHz for three other cores and a peak speed of 3.1 GHz for the remaining core.

The phone has 12GB RAM and will ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. The scores are 1235 and 3816 respectively for single and multi cores.

The same model number has already appeared on China’s MIIT certification website and also on the CCC website. These appearances confirmed that the phone is a 5G device and will support a max charging speed of 67W. The MIIT appearance confirms that the phone will have support for enhanced mobile broadband technology (eMBB) for 5G, along with support for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks as well. It will support dual SIM cards.

A few other phones with the same Dimensity 8200 chipset are Redmi K60E, V27 Pro and iQOO Neo 7 SE. The single and multi-core scores of these phones are 1017, 1003, 991 and 3150, 3163 and 3733 respectively. So comparing the performance of this Xiaomi 23054RA19C with these phones, we can say that it’s on par if not slightly better. Just yesterday, we found Xiaomi Civi 3 (23046PNC9C) on Geekbench with Dimensity 8200 Ultra which scored 1148 and 3356 points.

Since the phone has not appeared anywhere else, we’ll have to wait for more details to emerge from other certifications as well. But from the specs, it seems like an upper mid-range phone. From the first four digits of the model number ‘2305’, it is safe to guess that the phone will only be released in June or later.

