Realme P1 Pro (RMX3844) with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB RAM Pops Up on Geekbench

Realme is all set to unveil its first P-series phones on April 15th and the list includes Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro smartphones.

We have spotted the Geekbench appearance of the Realme P1 Pro smartphone which has model number RMX3844. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and has 8GB RAM. It has scored 929 and 2680 points in single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench. Adreno 720 GPU is coupled with this processor.

The company recently made the announcement about the release of the new P-series devices. India’s Flipkart has a dedicated page that confirms a few specs of the upcoming phone. From what we know about the specs, the P1 Pro device will have a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160 Hz PWM dimming. Its bezels are 2.3mm thick and will have a punch-hole display. The unique feature of this phone is its curved display, which is nearly impossible to find in any phone in this price range of about $250 or INR 20,000.

Honor X50, Honor X9b, Realme 12 Pro, Vivo iQOO Z8x and the recently released Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphones are all powered by the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Realme P1 Pro will be up against these phones and it’s more of a watered-down variant of Realme 12 Pro device especially when we see the design and specs of the phone.

The base variant of the P1 series phone, Realme P1, will ship with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. This is the first time we’ve found this model number RMX3844 and we haven’t seen the model number of Realme P1 yet. None of these smartphones have bagged any certifications yet but we can expect them to be spotted on sites like India’s BIS and Google Play Console in the next few days before official release.