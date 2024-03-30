Realme GT Neo 6 SE (RMX3850) and Realme GT 6 (RMX3851) Appear in Certifications Revealing Images and Charing Specs

Two Realme smartphone model numbers belonging to the upcoming Realme GT series have appeared in certifications and confirmed some details.

Model number RMX3850 belongs to the GT Neo 6 SE smartphone whereas model RMX3851 belongs to Realme GT 6, whose moniker recently appeared on Indonesia’s certification website.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE appeared in China’s MIIT certification and we can see its images in the listing. On the other hand, GT 6 has been certified by Germany’s Eurofins Product Service GmbH which is seen to have a battery capacity of 5500 mAh. It seems to have dual batteries with 2680 mAh being the rated capacity of each battery.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE

GT Neo 6 SE smartphone’s specs and schematic images have already been leaked but the images we found in the MIIT certificate have confirmed the design. The phone will have dual rear camera sensors and double LED flash. 8T LTPO display panel with 6000nits brightness will be supported. This phone will have Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, up to 24 GB RAM, 1TB storage and 5500 mAh battery. The CCC listing of the phone confirmed support for 100W fast charging.

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6 was recently spotted in Indonesia’s SDPPI certification. The same model had also appeared on the Geekbench certification website, which confirmed that it’s the first Realme smartphone to be released with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It has bagged certifications from sites like India’s BIS, US FCC, Indonesia’s TKDN, and Eurasia’s EEC.

The phone will have 16GB RAM, OLED display panel with 144Hz refresh rate, Android 14 OS and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The charging speed supported will be 100W and battery capacity will be 5500 mAh.

The release date of the Neo 6 series is expected to be somewhere in the first half of April. Stay tuned for more updates.