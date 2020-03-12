Samsung Galaxy A21 Geekbench Listing Appears with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM and Android 10

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A21 with model number SM-A215U has been benchmarked on Geekbench revealing its processor and RAM.

The smartphone is expected to go official as early as this month. The Geekbench appearance is a hint that the South Korean company could be launching as early as this month.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Galaxy A21 comes with Android 10 OS preinstalled. The MediaTek MT6765V processor that has a base frequency of 2.3GHz powers the device. It is fueled by the Helio P35 chipset. The Geekbench listing contradicts previously claims that the Galaxy A21 is fueled by the Exynos 7904 chipset. In the single-core test, the phone scored 782 and it recorded a score of 3996 in the multi-core test. It has just 3GB RAM.

Recently, Android Headlines had shared a render of the phone earlier this month. It had revealed that the phone features a punch-hole display and it is equipped with a quad camera setup on the rear. A fingerprint scanner is also available on the backside of the Galaxy A21.

The Galaxy A21 smartphone seems to be wearing a polycarbonate chassis. The right edge of the smartphone has volume up and down buttons. Like the predecessor Galaxy A20 model, the Galaxy A21 is expected to come with a USB-C port. The specifications of the smartphone are currently under wraps. However, some leaks have revealed that the phone may ship 64 GB of internal storage and it will be equipped with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Galaxy A21 may ship with a 4,000mAh battery. It could be coupled with a 15W fast charging technology. The One UI 2.0 user interface could be overlaid on the device. Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy A21. The smartphone may launch along with some other A-series phones such as Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 this month.