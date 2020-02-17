Alleged Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Models Certified in Russia’s EEC

Huawei’s upcoming flagship phones Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro have appeared in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website.

Both model numbers have appeared in the certification website listing. The model number ANA-NX9 is expected to belong to Huawei P40 whereas ELS-NX9 is expected to be the Huawei P40 Pro phone.

Variants of these model numbers had already been approved by Bluetooth SIG body back in December last year. The Bluetooth listing confirmed the existence of a few other model variants of both these phones. The variants of Huawei P40 are ANA-L04, ANA-L09, ANA-L29, ANA-N09, ANA-N29, ANA-ALOO and ANA-TNOO. For P40 Pro, the model variants include ELS-ANOO, ELS-TNOO, ELS-N04, ELS-N09, ELS-N29, ELS-N39 and ELS-AN10.

From the above model numbers, we can confirm the existence of 5G smartphones too. So we can be sure that both P40 and P40 Pro will have support for 5G.

Rumored Specs and Release Date

The leaked render image of the phone showed a vertically arranged quad camera setup at the rear along with a double LED flash. Based on the new rumors, P40 Pro is expected to have a 52MP IMX700 image sensor from Sony. The P30 released last year had a 40MP primary camera sensor so it’s not a major upgrade in terms of camera specs. P40 Pro is expected to come with 10X loseless zoom feature.

Based on online reports, the official launch of the P40 series phones are expected to be on the 26th of March. However, the company has not officially confirmed the date yet. With the corona virus scare, we don’t know whether the company will have a launch event or if it will prefer an online-only event.