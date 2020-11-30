The Sims 4 Can Offer So Much More, SimGuru Graham Comments

The Sims 4 has managed to bag the awards for being one of the longest running games in the series.

The developers Maxis in association with Electronic Arts continued to release multiple expansion packs, DLCs and stuff packs that made the game more interesting than it already is.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Base Game and Other Packs are on Sale: EA’s Black Friday

Players who have been hardcore fans of the game were rather surprised by the level of importance the development team provided for fan requests. The Sims 5 is the next big game scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X, PS5 and of course, PC as its major platform. While no one is talking about it yet, it does make sense because there is obviously going to be another game in the series. With the power PCs and consoles provide now, a huge open world environment where everyone could interact could be a big selling point for the title.

Exploring Open World

Speaking about the future of the Sims 4, SimGuru Graham Nardone had to confirm that there is much more they could do with the current game. It is not into the end of its lifecycle as most people would opine because there is so much to explore and deliver for the Sims community. The Snow Escape is the expansion pack everyone wanted to have and it was pretty much an entire game in itself.

Players had the freedom to go on tours, enjoy mountain climbing and worship in the shrine. The sheer number of costumes available further made it an exciting expansion pack to look forward to. Everyone loved what it has to offer but more real world elements like cars, open world maps would change the game forever.

“We are looking forward to add depth to the game such as offering an entire city where their avatars could roam. The Sims community is far more diverse and they have specific requirements which is what we aim to deliver rather than alienating them by changing the game completely,” the SimGuru further confirmed as it seems to be their plans for the Sims 4 and the Sims 5 when it eventually gets announced.

Also Read: Sony CEO Confirms No More PS5 Left to Sell, ES6 Not Confirmed Yet

While the hardware limitations are finally going out of the window, it is not going to be a game where players could control a city or everything outside it. Such an implementation would make the game into something entirely different which is what the developers wish to avoid going forward.