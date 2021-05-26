2 New Xiaomi Phones and a Redmi Phone Get Certified by Russian EEC

Russian Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Authority has certified 4 Xiaomi phones out of which two belong to Redmi.

Today, we have spotted four upcoming Xiaomi smartphones on the EEC certification. Two of them are trademarked under the Xiaomi brand and the other two belong to Redmi. The two Xiaomi phones have appeared in the listing with model numbers 2107113SG and 21081111RG. On the other hand, we have two Redmi phones in the listing with model numbers 21061119AG and 21061119DG.

While both Xiaomi and Redmi phone model numbers usually begin with ‘M’, these new models, surprisingly don’t have the ‘M’ prefix at the beginning of the model numbers.

EEC listing is the first appearance of these phones, and therefore, there is a lot to learn about them. The marketing name of these phones is currently a mystery. We’ll have more details once the phones bag more certifications or appear in a leak.

Today, Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 10 Pro 5G in China with an interesting set of specifications. So, Let’s dig more into these two and find what’s interesting they bring?

Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 10 Pro 5G

Starting with the Pro model, it offers a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Dimensity 1100 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The punch-hole cutout at the middle is the home for a 16MP selfie shooter.

Around the back, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has triple rear cameras which include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. For heat dissipation, the device is equipped with VC Liquid Cold Cooling. As for the pricing, it starts from RMB 1,599 (roughly $250) for the base model.

The more affordable Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 chipset and comes in a variety of memory combinations. It offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It has the same 5,000mAh battery but the charging speed is reduced to 18W.

Around the back, Redmi Note 10 5G has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. The pricing starts from RMB 1099 (roughly $172) for the 4GB/128GB variant and goes up to RMB 1,599 (roughly $250) for 8GB/256GB variant.