Realme X50 5G Appears on TENAA With Preliminary Specs

Realme RMX2051 that is believed to be the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone has appeared on TENAA with preliminary specs.

RMX2051 has been previously certified at MIIT and 3C. The same phone had also appeared on Geekbench recently. Now, the dimensions, display size and battery capacity of the Realme X50 5G has been revealed through its preliminary listing on TENAA.

Realme X50 Design and Specs

The listing reveals that the Realme X50 5G phone with model number RMX2051 measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it houses a 6.57-inch display which probably supports full HD+ resolution. The device is backed by a minimum rated battery of 4,100mAh battery. Its typical size could be 4,200mAh.

Realme has already confirmed that the smartphone will carry support for the enhanced edition of its 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. It will make it possible to gain 70 percent battery capacity by charging it for just 30 minutes.

The images of the Realme X50 5G haven’t yet appeared on TENAA. However, the front and rear design of the phone is not secret as the press renders released by the company has revealed that it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and it is equipped with a quad setup on its rear.

Rumors are rife that its main lens is of 64-megapixels. There is no confirmation on whether it features the Samsung GW1 senor or Sony’s IMX686 lens. The display of the smartphone has an elliptical cutout for dual front-facing cameras.

Realme X50 5G Release Date

The Realme X50 5G is slated to go official on January 7 as its first 5G smartphone. The company will be also announcing the Realme X50 Lite (Youth Edition) handset and Realme Buds Air at the same event.

As of this writing, there is no word on the pricing of these products. The Realme X50 5G will be arriving as a major rival for the Redmi K30 5G that has a starting price of 1,999 Yuan ($280). Currently, it is the cheapest 5G phone in China.