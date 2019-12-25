Moto G8 Power (XT2043-4/5/6) Variant with Smaller Battery Spotted at FCC

A Motorola phone with model number XT2043-4 and its country variants such as XT-X2043-5 and XT2043-6 have received approval from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the U.S.

This new phone is codenamed as ‘Sofia+’, which is similar to the codename ‘Sofia’ that belongs to the recently FCC-certified Moto G8 Power (XT2041) phone. Few details on the dimensions and battery size of the XT2043-4/5/6 have been revealed through the FCC listing.

The 4, 5 and 6 attached XT2043 are likely to be the model variants of the phone for other regions/countries. The FCC documents reveal that the smartphone measures 155 x 75mm. It diagonally measures 168mm which indicates that it could be equipped with a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display excluding bezels. The FCC listing further reveals that it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. All other details are currently under the wraps.

Moto G8 Power

The Moto G8 Power (XT2041) that had appeared recently on FCC measured 157.9 x 75.8mm. It diagonally measured 165mm which indicated that it could be sporting a 6.2-inch or 6.3-inch display. It found to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Wi-Fi certification of the phone had revealed that it is loaded with Android 10 OS and supports dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartphone is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset. In comparison, the XT2043-4/5/6 is a larger device with a smaller battery than XT2041 Moto G8 Power.

Motorola is yet to confirm the existence of Moto G8 Power. In October, the Lenovo-owned company had launched the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play smartphones. Ideally, the company should have announced the Moto G8 Power this year. Now that the year 2019 is coming to an end, the company may launch the Moto G8 Power at the beginning of the coming year.

