Red Dead Redemption 2 Cut Questline Offers A Glimpse Of Undisclosed Content

One of the important factors that have contributed greatly to the success of Red Dead Redemption 2 is its scale.

When you play the game, you discover several interesting terrains. Anybody who plays the game finds it immersive because of the stunning geographical locations it enables you to explore.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption Actor Talks About Rumors Surrounding The Remake

From the vastness of the modern city that Saint Denis is to the plains that are located around Valentine, the game offers a lot for one to explore. Despite the game featuring a great amount of content, there have been theories about a lot of material being snapped out of it during the post-production stage. A while back, a particular player felt that they had stumbled upon some cut story content from the game. According to the player, the inclusion of this content Van Der Linde fighting against another gang.

A popular YouTuber, who goes by the name Kush Qrox, might just have stumbled upon another quest line that was taken out of the game. This particular quest is related to an element within the epilogue featuring Jeremy Gill, a fisherman. While Arthur has the scope to meet Gill, the latter gives the player the task to catch all the legendary fish in Red Dead Redemption 2. This means the player would be required to travel to the New Austin and Backwater areas as John.

Also Read: Remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV: Rockstar Might Have Stopped Working!

Kush Qrox states that the original Red Dead Redemption 2 quest that was associated with Gill would have given players the opportunity to finish the task as Arthur. Even though Arthur is a wanted man in New Austin and Blackwater, nobody would have stopped him from traveling around or exploring these places. A freshly discovered cut scene from the game shows that Arthur would have got the opportunity to meet Jeremy Gill and then, handed over the task of getting his hands on a fish from Rio Bravo.