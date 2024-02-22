Red Dead Redemption 2: New Update Could Be Launched Very Soon

Though nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games, a recent development suggests that Red Dead Redemption 2 fans could be treated with a fresh update soon!

It was in the year 2018 when Rockstar Games launched Red Dead Redemption 2. While fans of the franchise lapped up the game immediately, critics spoke highly of it as well. Whenever bugs and glitches were discovered, Rockstar rolled out updates to fix them and ensure that gamers did not face any inconvenience. The gaming studio also made it a point to keep adding new content to the game at regular intervals. All these factors played an important role in keeping the interest of the gamers alive in the game.

Also Read: Rockstar Games Releases New Red Dead Redemption 2 Patch

At the moment, most of Rockstar Games’ energies are focused on developing Grand Theft Auto 6. It is the most awaited gaming title of our time and the gaming studio does not want to leave any stone unturned to ensure it lives up to the gigantic expectations fans have from it. While Rockstar is working very hard on GTA 6, it has not been able to give a lot of attention to its other titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. While fans have been quite upset with Rockstar not giving adequate attention to Red Dead Redemption 2, there is a strong possibility that the game will receive a fresh update very soon.

According to a recent report, the gaming studio has issued “72 separate updates” to the file depots of the game on Steam. One has witnessed such activities taking place prior to the release of new updates in the past. Therefore, if this information is accurate, Rockstar might roll out a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 soon. If this happens, fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 would feel assured about the fact that Rockstar is not ignoring it.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption 3 Fan Comes Up With Highly Detailed Concept Map For The Game

The report has sparked a new discussion in the online gaming community. Many fans are of the opinion that a next-gen upgrade for Red Dead Redemption 2 will be rolled out soon. They believe this update will result in some significant improvements being made to the PDC version of the game. In the past, one came across rumors about a next-gen port for Red Dead Redemption 2 being in the works. However, nothing of this sort has been launched as yet.

Since GTA 6 is being scheduled for a 2025 release, it would be a good idea for Rockstar to give PS5 and Xbox Series X users the opportunity to experience the game with official ports. By doing this, Rockstar will also ensure that fans do not feel that it is channelizing all its energies towards FGTA 6 and ignoring other pre-existing titles.