Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Receives China’s 3C Certification

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo is slated to organize a launch event in China in March to announce a range of smartphones and tablets.

These include the Vivo X Fold 3 series of smartphones, the Vivo X100s smartphone, and the Vivo Pad 3 range of tablets.

As per reports, the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro were recently approved by the MIIT authority of China and feature the model numbers V2303A and V2337A respectively. The latest news reveals that the X Fold 3 Pro has also been listed on the country’s 3C certification platform with a 120 W charger. This could mean that the manufacturer may launch the smartphone as early as next month.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Display and Camera

According to earlier reports, the Vivo tablet is rumored to come with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 for its inner screen. On the other hand, the cover screen resolution is slated to be 2748 x 1172. The two screens are said to be integrated by an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

In the camera depart, talks are on that the X Fold 3 Pro will encompass a 50 MP OV50H main camera at the back along with an ultra-wide lens and a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera.

Hardware and Software

The X Fold 3 Pro is likely to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The smartphone is also speculated to offer up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage space.

The X Fold 3 Pro is slated to come with the Android 14 operating system out of the box layered with the manufacturer’s OriginOS 4.

Battery

Based on talks doing the rounds, the Vivo X Fold 3 will come equipped with a 5700 mAh battery. The 3C certification listing indicates that this battery will get its charge from a power adapter with the model number V12060L180 that is shipped along with the smartphone. According to the same listing, the charger will be capable of offering up to 120 W fast charging. The X Fold 3 Pro is also anticipated to support wireless charging.