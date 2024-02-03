Rockstar Games Releases New Red Dead Redemption 2 Patch

The new patch has resolved a major issue that Red Dead Redemption 2 players had been facing for a while.

For a while, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans had been complaining about some of the issues they had been facing with the game. To address these complaints, Rockstar Games has now rolled out a new patch. This new Red Dead Redemption 2 patch has been designed to drive away the issues players have come across while playing the game recently.

In the last few years, Red Dead Redemption 2 has not seen any major content update coming its way. However, Rockstar has been quite proactive when it comes to releasing patches or updates that seek to resolve the issues the game gets affected by from time to time. The aforementioned update was launched recently and now, Rockstar has released patch notes for it as well.

Gamers, who are a part of the online community of Red Dead Redemption 2, have been complaining about the game suffering from crashes for the last few weeks. Some of these crashes, as has been found out, are a result of nefarious activities carried out by hackers. This issue was affecting the game and driving players towards a point of frustration. To resolve this, Rockstar launched this new update.

Tez2, one of the most reliable Rockstar Games insiders, has claimed that this particular patch resolves the crash method that cheaters seem to be abusing. Because of this, the game would crash 5 minutes after getting loaded. The insider also stated that hackers could use some other methods in the future to cause a crash.

It must be mentioned that these issues have only been encountered by players who have been playing the PC version of the game. At the moment, one can download this patch on Epic Games Store, Steam and the Rockstar Games Launcher.

When a player runs the game next, they will find this patch to be downloaded already. One can find the patch notes on Rockstar Games’ official website. Since the patch has resolved the crash issue, many disgruntled fans should now want to get back to the game.

Those playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Windows 7/8 will have to upgrade their operating system or move to a different platform as the game will cease to run on Windows 7 and 8 starting this week. Not just Red Dead Redemption 2, all Rockstar Games titles will not be playable on Windows 7/8 henceforth.