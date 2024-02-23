Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Tab S6 Lite 2024 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG and GCF Certification Sites

South Korean tech giant Samsung is getting ready to launch its Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 tablet.

In this regard, the manufacturer is working on getting the required certification for its devices from various bodies.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Official Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Bluetooth SIG Certification Listing

The Galaxy A55 and F55 were recently found to be listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. Interestingly, the listing shows both models as 5G handsets.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Galaxy A55 5G is associated with two model numbers SM-A5560 and SM-A5565 on the website. They will come with support for Bluetooth 5.3.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (SM-A556E) Appears in Thailand’s NBTC, TENAA and US FCC Websites

The manufacturer has also listed the Galaxy F55 with the model number SM-E556B_DS on the website. This model is shown to come with Bluetooth 5.2 support. This smartphone could be rebranded as Galaxy M55 at a later date to cater to different audiences. If this happens, the M55 will also feature Bluetooth 5.2. Apart from receiving the SIG certification, this smartphone has also received Nemko approval and BIS certification.

GCF Certification

Samsung has obtained the GCF certification for its upcoming Galaxy Tab 6 Lite 2024. The tablet has appeared on the GCF website with the model number SM-P625. According to the listing, the tablet will support 4G LTE connectivity. With the approval from the Global Certification Forum, the tablet is anticipated to offer seamless performance on various cellular networks across the globe.

The tablet was earlier found listed with the model numbers SM-P627 and SM-P620. The latter is a Wi-Fi model that has also been spotted on Geekbench and scored 930 and 1843 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is slated to be shipped with Exynos 1280 SOC, 4 GB RAM, and Android 14.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy M15 Bag GCF Certifications

Very little information is available about the Samsung Galaxy A55 for now. Given the fact that the Samsung Galaxy F55 and the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite 2024 have also won multiple certifications and approvals, their launch dates are anticipated to be not very far away.