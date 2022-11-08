Red Dead Redemption 3 Might Just Stick To Familiar Settings

Red Dead Redemption is one of those gaming franchises that have received an equal amount of critical acclaim and fan love.

Some of the factors that have contributed greatly to the success of the game have been a gripping narrative, historical accuracy, solid character development and a strong sense of adventure. Since Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been extremely successful, there is a lot of pressure on the publishers to ensure that Red Dead Redemption 3 lives up to the mammoth expectations fans have of it.

As per the discussion taking place in the different gaming communities, a large number of fans wish for the game to be set in unexplored territory. The location, as per the demand of the fans, should be drastically different from the kind of locations one has witnessed in the game so far. While there is a chance of Rockstar Games paying heed to what fans are asking for, there is a strong possibility of Red Dead Redemption 3 being set in a location that has been explored earlier.

The reason behind Rockstar wanting to set the game in familiar territory is quite simple. Red Dead Redemption is a very popular franchise and a large number of fans would expect the third installment in the franchise to offer a sense of familiarity that would help them get comfortable with the game in a short span of time. If they make too many changes or introduce a bunch of elements that fans of the franchise have not been familiar with, it could alienate the game from its primary fan base.

While choosing a drastically different setting for Red Dead Redemption 3 might impress some fans, Rockstar is worried that it would make a large number of gamers difficult to identify with the game. Since 2010, the publisher has not experimented much with the settings of the games in this franchise. While this sense of familiarity has worked for many, some fans are of the opinion that there is a need for reinvention of the game.