Red Dead Redemption 3 Could Turn Out To Be The Most Intimate Game In The Franchise

When a new game in a popular franchise is about to be launched, one expects it to be bigger than the earlier games in the series. With Red Dead Redemption 3, Rockstar Games seems to have different plans!

While Red Dead Redemption was launched in the year 2010, Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018. Though only two games have been released in the franchise in 14 years, it has managed to make a special place for itself in the hearts of gamers. At this moment, fans of the franchise are eagerly looking forward to the release of Red Dead Redemption 3.

Also Read: RDR 2: The Action-Adventure Game Receives a New Graphics Upgrade

Rockstar is not known for being vocal about the development processes of its games. It makes its announcements in a strategic manner and chooses to be secretive about its plans. While it has not shared any official update about Red Dead Redemption 3, fans have been discussing the game fervently.

Many fans are of the opinion that Red Dead Redemption 3 should trace the journey of Jack Marston, the son of John Marston who was the protagonist in the first Red Dead Redemption game. There are many others who feel that the game should offer something that has not been explored earlier in the franchise and takes the fans by complete surprise.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption 3: Fan-Made Map For The Game Creates a Buzz

According to recent reports, Rockstar Games is not exactly planning to scale up the franchise with the next game in the series. Instead, it is planning for the game to have a very intimate story. What this also means is that the game might not be mounted on a scale similar to the first two games in the franchise.

If this piece of information turns out to be true, it would be quite interesting to see how fans react to it. Red Dead Redemption 2, after all, had a more elaborate storyline than the first game in the franchise. That led to fans expecting the third game in the franchise to be mounted on a bigger scale and feature a thicker storyline. However, Rockstar must have thought of this strategy carefully. With time, one should expect to get further clarity on this.