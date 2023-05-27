Diablo 4: Oscar-Winning Marvel Director Cuts Live-Action Trailer

Diablo 4 has just dropped a live-action trailer that has been put together by Chloé Zhao, an Oscar-winning filmmaker who directed the 2021 Marvel film Eternals.

Chloé Zhao is a noted filmmaker who directed Eternals, a superhero film released in the year 2021 that was a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Zhao had also won the Oscar award for Best Director for her feature-length film Nomadland. The 2020 film won three other Oscar Awards and played an important role in propelling Zhao’s career forward.

To cut a live-action trailer for Diablo 4, Blizzard got Zhao on board. Since she had directed a Marvel film, which was mounted on a huge scale, the gaming studio found her to be the right person to put together a live-action trailer for the game.

With a length of 1 minute and 8 seconds, the video is quite brief. However, it packs a solid punch. The trailer showcases the five playable classes in the game and does a splendid job of bringing many of their abilities and spells to the fore. The trailer boasts of some stunning visuals and manages to keep the viewer thoroughly engrossed in the proceedings.

Ardent fans would be aware of the fact that this is not the first time when Diablo collaborated with a Marvel talent to create something. In September 2022, a live-action trailer for Diablo 2 Resurrected was released which had Simu Liu, the Canadian actor who played the lead role in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The trailer had dark undertones to it and featured Liu as the protagonist of the game. The trailer struck the right chord with the gamers and teased them about the launch of the remake.

Going by the response generated so far, the new Diablo 4 has managed to impress the fans and made them further excited about the game. Many were surprised to see that an Oscar award-winning filmmaker was roped in to put together this trailer.