Red Dead Redemption 3: Fan-Made Map For The Game Creates a Buzz

Keeping the expansive world of Red Dead Redemption 3, a fan has created a map that has impressed the player community in a big way!

Apart from the GTA series, Rockstar Games is also known for developing the RDR franchise and Red Dead Redemption 3 is the next highly anticipated game, only next to GTA 6. One doesn’t expect GTA 6 to be launched for a while and till then, RDR 3 should retain the top spot in the list of the most awaited games.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar Resolves Issue With The Game Caused By Windows Update

While the development of GTA 6 is underway, there have also been rumors about a new Red Dead Redemption being in the making. Though Rockstar hasn’t shared any update about it, a large number of fans are quite positive about a new Red Dead Redemption game being launched in the near future. Some fans, in fact, have gone to the extent of creating concepts for a new game in the action-adventure franchise.

Admirable-Class72, an ardent fan of Red Dead Redemption 3, has put together an alternative map for the game. The map features the same world as one has seen the other games of the franchise in. The map has garnered a lot of attention for its detailing. A large number of fans have noticed it and have been very appreciative of it as well.

Red Dead Redemption 3 players have been keenly waiting for an opportunity to explore new worlds or fresh elements in the game. The intricately designed map, which is the brainchild of Admirable-Class72, covers several areas that have not been featured in the original game.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Registers All-Time Highest Player Count on PC

This map, in fact, has made fans even more hopeful about a new Red Dead Redemption game. It would be interesting to see whether the publisher, too, looks at this map and get some ideas about how the next game in the franchise should be designed.