Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Paid Expansion Could Get Premium Release in 2023

The statements in the latest financial release by Activision Blizzard offer a hint about a paid expansion being readied for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

A couple of days back, it was announced that a bunch of popular soccer players will be introduced to Modern Warfare 2. So, the paid expansion is not the only new content that will be added to the game in the near future.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Players Wish For Camo Progression To Become A Standard Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, for those who don’t know, is the latest game to have been included in the military shooter franchise created by Activision. Since there are too many military shooter games around today, the gaming publisher is trying hard to incorporate certain elements in the game that would help it stay relevant.

Among other things, Modern Warfare 2 features a unique world-hopping campaign mode that features players participating in battles in several exotic locations across the world. Despite some bugs and glitches discovered in the game upon its release, it has largely received a favorable response from the fans.

According to a tweet posted by Jason Schreirer, a popular Bloomberg reporter, a fresh Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 expansion, put together by Sledgehammer, will be launched next year. The claims made by the reporter got substantiated when the latest financial release by Activision stated that the team is working towards developing “the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series.”

Also Read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Make An Appeal For An Orion Camo Change

When this expansion comes out, it is bound to become a huge success for Activision. It must be remembered that Modern Warfare 2 earned more than $1billion dollars in sales revenue within a period of just ten days when it was released. For the franchise, this was a new record and one that made the publisher extremely proud.

Let me make this super clear:

– The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

– Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

– It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII https://t.co/jXKAiMFcTf — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

The earnings report didn’t feature any important detail pertaining to the ‘full premium release’. However, the statement by Activision indicated that there is a good chance of new content being added to the game with its release. Apart from the inclusion of new content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the report also talks about new free-to-play experiences that players might get to enjoy very soon. There is a possibility of new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 maps being added as well. In the near future, one should look forward to more information on what else this premium release would offer.